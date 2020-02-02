One person sent to the hospital after an abandoned building fire on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was injured in a fire at an abandoned building at 8161 Kingston Pike around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Knoxville Firefighters got the fire under control quickly, but a person at the fire when crews arrived was transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to the hands.
The building had no electrical utilities connected. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
