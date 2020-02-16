One person transported to hospital following overnight fire in Karns

KARNS (WATE) – One person was transported to a hospital Sunday morning following an overnight fire.

Karns Fire Department responded to the house fire at 2:04 a.m. in the 6500-block of Summerfield Drive. Knoxville Fire Department assisted with this fire.

Upon arrival, the home was engulfed with heavy flames. Karns Fire says crews could not access the home with trucks due to the driveway being impassable as a result of the recent heavy rain. Hose lines were manually stretched up the extended driveway.

The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.