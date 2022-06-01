KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A multivehicle crash in West Knox County has sent one person to the hospital and caused the roadway to close Wednesday afternoon.

Nubbin Ridge Road at Ferncliff Way is closed as Rural Metro Fire and the Knox County Rescue Squad work to clear a multivehicle crash. One person was transported to UT Medical Center as a result.

The roadway will remain closed until both vehicles can be separated and towed away, Knox County Rescue Squad said.

No entrapped vehicle occupants were reported. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.