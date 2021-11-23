KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three vehicle theft cases from three different counties were solved by McMinn County detectives Nov. 18.

Sheriff Joe Guy said the detectives were at a residence on County Road 775 to follow up on information about a Honda Accord reported stolen from Monroe County. They found the Honda and were allowed to further search the residence.

Inside the garage, Guy says an antique truck reported stolen from Bradley County was found.

In the midst of the investigation detectives then received additional information about a stolen ATV located in the area of County Road 70 and 73 in Riceville.

“When the detectives arrived in the area, they immediately saw the stolen ATV,” Guy said. “It actually struck one of the detective’s vehicles before escaping off road. But as more units arrived, the officers did a great job using old-fashioned police work in simply speaking with folks in the neighborhood, and very quickly were directed to a field off of County Road 71 where the ATV had been abandoned.

“It was returned to Ridgewood Golf Club where it had been stolen.”

Guy says the total value of all three recovered vehicles was more than $100,000. The investigation is continuing and charges may follow.