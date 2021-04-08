One woman killed in LaFollette motorcycle crash

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A LaFollette woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

Campbell County deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of West Central Avenue and South Tennessee Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. A THP spokesperson confirmed Thursday that 42-year-old Missy Pebley was killed in the crash.

According to a preliminary report, Pebley was traveling north on Tennessee Avenue and lost control when attempting to make a left turn on to West Central Avenue. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.