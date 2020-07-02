Oneida woman charged with 7 counts of statutory rape of 16-year-old boy

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oneida woman is facing multiple counts of aggravated statutory rape against a 16-year-old boy following an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Casey Michelle Thomas, 34, has been charged with seven counts of aggravated statutory rape and a judge has set her bond at $200,000 following her arrest.

Sheriff’s detective Abby Duncan, alleges that through her investigation, Thomas had sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy on at least seven different occasions. Detective Duncan found through her investigation that Thomas would drive to the O&W area in Scott County and allegedly commit these crimes against the minor.

Detective Duncan and Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said Thursday they credit Thomas’ arrest to a team effort approach to serving minor victims in their partnership with the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“I am proud of Detective Duncan and the work of our detective division. This isn’t easy work and it takes special people to work these tedious cases. Children who are victims of crime will remain our highest priority,” Phillips said.

