Online auction of impounded vehicles in Knoxville set for early October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will hold an online auction to sell city surplus vehicles, equipment and unclaimed vehicles in the city’s impoundment lot. Vehicles impounded by Knoxville Police or Codes Enforcement will be up for sale in early October.

Due to COVID-19 sales of impound vehicles will be online here until further notice, instead of at the Vehicle Impoundment Lot on Vice Mayor Jack Sharp Road in East Knoxville.

The vehicles are available after the sale date listed. Want to know more? Call the impound lot at 865-215-6215. The public vehicle auction is scheduled for Oct. 4, and a list of vehicles has been released as well — that list is linked below.