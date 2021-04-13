Online learning capacity likely to shrink next year for Knox Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County likely won’t be able to teach nearly as many students online next year, as Governor Bill Lee’s Pandemic Emergency Declaration is set to end April 28.

It’s that declaration which gives districts more flexibility to set up online learning. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Education says that if the emergency ends, the extra flexibility does too, reverting back to current state law, which limits each virtual school to 1,500 students.

Last week Superintendent Bob Thomas told parents the county planned to ask for three new virtual schools, one each for elementary, middle, and high schoolers. That means a mas of 4,500 students.

13,000 students are learning virtually this spring semester.