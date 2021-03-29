Open book: Oak Ridge Library begins slow return to normal operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Library began the first phase of its reopening plan Monday by opening the main library and newly renovated Oak Ridge Room that houses historic elements from the Secret City’s past.

Now through May 29 visitors will be able to browse the main library and children’s room and have limited use of the other facilities.

Curbside pickup will continue. Curbside hours, however, will change to 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Everyone visiting the library will be required to wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose. Temperature checks, health screening, and social distancing measures will be in place. Those unable to wear a mask can get help through curbside service or over the phone at 865-425-3455.

If COVID-19 cases continue to decline the library plans to return to normal hours and end curbside pickup starting June 1.