Open casting call for kid's talk show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - "Dog Years" casting director Richie Walls is holding an open casting call for a new kids talk show called "Let's Hear the Kids Talk!" in the West Town Mall Saturday afternoon.
The open casting will take place outside of the Apple store from 12 pm until 3 pm.
The series is looking to cast 5 kids from ages 3 to 17 to host the show.
Richie Walls is also holding an adult auditioning technique masterclass titled "Finally Book the Part" Sunday, June 24 from 4 pm to 8 pm.
You can sign up ahead of time here. Students can expect to get their headshot analyzed, learn about talent marketing, receive monologue and audition critiques.
