KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Susannah’s House opening its doors to the community Friday to show off the positive impact the organization is having on the community.

Susannah’s House is a non-profit helping mothers struggling with opioid addiction and their children. They want to help educate the community about the resources they offer and their fight against neo-natal abstinence syndrome.

Friday is pearls and bowties for babies day, another effort aimed at raising awareness of the problem of NAS.