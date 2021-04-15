Open Streets Knoxville canceled due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bike Walk Knoxville is canceling its May Open Streets Knoxville event because of public health concerns regarding COVID-19.

Open Streets Knoxville is an event that closes a milelong route to traffic for neighbors to explore their local shops and restaurants in a safe family-friendly way. It encourages physical activity by means of walking and biking and gives people a different view of the streets of Knoxville.

Past year’s events have drawn thousands of people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Bike Walk is hopeful for the renewal of Open Streets and other events in 2022. To learn more about Open Streets and more go to bwknox.org.