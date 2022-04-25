KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several streets in Knoxville will be closed to vehicle traffic for Open Streets Knoxville to allow people to walk, jog, bike or dance on through the city.

On Sunday, May 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., Open Streets Knoxville, hosted by Bike Walk Knoxville with support from the City of Knoxville, will take place. Sevier Avenue will be closed to all motorized traffic from Atchley St. to Suttree Landing via Foggy Bottom St. The free event hopes to promote physical activity and community interaction. In years past, around 3,500 people have participated in the event.

“Open Streets is unique and so much fun because it offers a fresh way for families to appreciate and enjoy our urban corridors. I’m especially pleased that this spring’s Open Streets will showcase our beautiful Suttree Landing Park and the great mix of businesses on Sevier Avenue. Bring your family and friends, and come play in the street on May 15!” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

During the event, there will be a variety of live musical performances. Several local businesses will also have activities and games for attendees to take advantage of. Food trucks and other restaurants will be on-site. People are invited to bring strollers, scooters, skateboards, and bikes. Pets are also welcome.

Organizers are also asking for sponsors and donations from members of the community to help make Open Streets Knoxville a huge success. For more information, contact Lindsey Kimble, Executive Director, Bike Walk Knoxville at Lindsey.Kimble@bikewalktn.org or Mary Duggan, Event Coordinator at openstreetsknoxville@gmail.com.