KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Change Center is looking for a new executive director. Nicole Chandler announced her resignation Tuesday.

The Change Center is known as a safe space for teens and young adults across Knoxville. In its nearly three years since the doors opened the center has provided a variety of services, including teaching job-skills and promoting part-time employment.

Renee Kessler with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center said she feels the Change Center has helped create leadership.

“Initially, they come in as a participant within the Change Center,” Kessler said. “Now when you go there and you see them they’ve grown up, and now they are part of the Change Center and bringing in others.”

She also said it has been a beacon of light for the young people of Knoxville.

“Creating something so special like the Change Center and the impact that it’s had on our young people, I just don’t think you can over state that,” Kessler said.

Mike Murray of the Knoxville Ice Bears is on the Change Center’s board of directors. He says while it would be tough to fill Chandler’s shoes, it can be an opportunity for even more growth.

“Handing off that torch is not an easy thing to do, but it also creates an opportunity for someone else to come in with some different ideas,” Murray said.

Both Murray and Kessler agree the future is bright for the Change Center and the youth it will continue to serve.

A search committee is in place for the incoming director. WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Change Center and Pastor Daryl Arnold, they were unavailable to talk Wednesday.