Organizations team up to help the Lonsdale community during the coronavirus pandemic

LONSDALE, Tenn. (WATE) – The community is coming together to help feed those most impacted by COVID-19.

HT Hackney, a major wholesale distributor in Roane County is teaming up with Lonsdale Union of Churches in Knox County to make sure families can continue to put meals on the table if they’ve lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to maybe be a witness to the whole city what it means to be a community, something that we have in common, not only when we’re celebrating victories but when we’re down and out we need to be supportive of each other so that’s what we’re doing.” Pastor Joseph Smith

HT Hackney dropped the food off earlier Wednesday, and on Friday, a group of volunteers is getting the food ready to hand out to families in the Lonsdale Community.

The Lonsdale Union of Churches is distributing that food on Saturday.