Original Caswell Park plan withdrawn, mayor echoes support for compromise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The original plans to build supportive housing at Caswell Park were formally withdrawn in Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Those original rezoning plans drew some criticism from some in the community.

Last month, a compromise had been proposed where Volunteer Ministry Center would instead purchase the Positively Living property and the city would close Myrtle Street – leaving the three parcels of land at Caswell Park the way they are.

Mayor Indya Kincannon echoing the support of that compromise on Tuesday night.

We’ll keep following the developments of this story topic.

