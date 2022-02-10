KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Time to break out those old clothes, and get ready to party like it’s the 80s!

To kick off the 40th-anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair, a local Knoxville t-shirt shop, Borderland Tees, has recreated their original World’s Fair shirts.

Borderland Tees created the iconic ringer shirt for the fair 40 years ago and has brought it out of retirement for the celebration.

When asked how they chose the design Rev. Jenny Arthur said, “We still had a few of the originals in the family, so we thought it would be fun to reprint them for the 40th anniversary — just a fun idea for those of us who remember the Fair (and we are all getting older!) The new ones look very close to the original. We printed other World’s Fair t-shirt designs too, but we chose the one that seemed most iconic – the ringer.”

The official 40th-anniversary celebration will start off with a concert at the World’s Fair Amphitheatre on May 20 and other events and festivities will go on throughout 2022.

The World’s Fair shirts are available on the Borderland Tees website for $21.