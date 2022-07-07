OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Theories of researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory experimenting with a gateway to a parallel universe have reached new levels. So much so, that ORNL officials took to social media to debunk the myths.

In a video shared on social media, Scientist Leah Broussard explains early stories about her research on “dark matter” coincided with the release of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” back in 2019. Ever since then rumors have swirled that she’s trying to open a gateway to the show’s famous “Upside Down,” a parallel universe accessed by government scientists in the show’s plot.

Broussard shared in an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side that she focuses on seeing if neutrons can move through walls, not finding a parallel universe.

She added that she does understand how people see similarities with ORNL and the fictional Hawkins County lab in the show.

“All of us who live in this area we do recognize some familiar themes in the story, it looks a little bit like home,” said Broussard. “I think it was really easy for the general public to draw really just strong parallels between the work that we’re doing and what’s happening in the show.”

Broussard said as the rumors grew, people would contact her volunteering to explore any alternate universes.

She also added that for a Particle Physicist like herself, they use the word “portal” figuratively and that it is not actually something that will take you through space and time.

“Stranger Things” fans can take a sigh of relief for now. They can relax watching the final two episodes of season four that were released on Netflix Friday, July 1.