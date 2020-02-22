ORNL shows middle school students future career options

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In celebration of National Engineers Week and to spark interest in potential future ones, engineers from Oak Ridge National Lab visited local middle schools to share the joys of science, math and technology with young students.

The ORNL engineers offered hands-on experience in the classroom while explaining how current research inside the lab has had an impact on the outside world.

The visit was in the hopes of encouraging the 6th, 7th and 8th graders to think about their future career options in the STEM field.

A total of 15 middle schools across East Tennessee that were visited by an ORNL engineer this week.

