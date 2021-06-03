ORNL, TVA & UT launch program to attract technology start-ups to East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ORNL, Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee have joined forces to create the Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator in partnership with the worldwide network, Techstars.

According to a release from Teckstars, the accelerator plans to create an environment where startups focused on A-I, cybersecurity and digital currency can come to the Oak Ridge-Knoxville area and thrive. Members will refine their technologies, receive mentorship, find and develop talent, and connect with potential customers all while gaining access to Techstars’ global network.

“We are trying to become the best Oak Ridge-Knoxville corridor that we can be. We certainly want to be the next innovation city for founders and startups and job creators,” said Thomas Zacharia, ORNL director.

The program will begin accepting applications for its first class in July.