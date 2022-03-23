KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into the death of a 29-year-old in September at the Bull Run Steam Plant in Clinton has led to $167,000 in fines for two companies. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found Williams Specialty Services, G UB MK Constructors and the Tennessee Valley Authority exposed workers to fall and electrocution hazards.

“Had the employer identified and mitigated safety hazards at the work site as required, this tragedy could have been prevented,” said OSHA Area Director William Cochran. “Employers are legally and morally obligated to provide their workers a work environment where their safety is not in jeopardy. It’s time all employers realize that as well.”

OSHA found the companies and public utility failed to make sure walking and working surfaces had the strength and structural integrity to support employees. Specifically Williams Specialty, of Tucker, Georgia, failed to provide safe access to elevated platforms and failed to conduct regular inspections at the job site.

At the time TVA said the employee of G UB MK, out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, made contact with an energized electrical circuit. Medical personnel immediately responded to the incident but they were unable to revive the worker.

William Specialty Services LLC was fined $152,900 and G UB MK Constructors was fined $14,502.