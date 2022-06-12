KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is once again experiencing heartbreak following a deadly south Knoxville house fire on June 6. Grayson, 10 months old, will be removed from life support on Sunday. His parents shared that he is not only their ‘little hero’ but a hero to the children that will be receiving his organs.

Grayson was taken to UT Medical Center after the fire then he was transferred to Vanderbilt later that day. His sister, Delilah, died on June 6. Their father said she was “so sweet, so kind.”

“He was the sweetest, happiest boy. His laugh and smile was so contagious. He brought us happiness on our worst days, and he was his mommy’s little man,” wrote Matthew Stull about his son.









Grayson will be given a hero walk down a hallway filled with nurses, doctors, and his family as he goes to donate his organs to others in need.

“He’s gonna be not only our little hero, but a hero to the children that be will be receiving. Saving the heartbreak of some mommies and daddies that are terrified of losing their littles,” wrote Stull.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family as they work to rebuild.