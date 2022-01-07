KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 3,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers lost power around 11 a.m. Friday. Most of the outages were centered between North Knoxville and downtown. The utility provider says the power is expected to be back on by 1:30 p.m.

The traffic signal at Broadway and Washington Pike is working but traffic lights along Broadway from Coker Avenue to Glenwood Avenue are out. The KUB outage map showed 3,552 customers without power as of 11:55 p.m.

Power outages have been an issue across East Tennessee this week as winter storms brought down trees and took out power lines. Sevier County Electric System has had outages since Monday. At one point more than 20,000 SCES customers were without power.

As of noon Friday the Sevier County utility provider said 5,581 customers were still without power.

