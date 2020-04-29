Outreach program moves to online ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Inner City Kids Outreach (KICKO) invites the community to watch their online ministry.
Sidewalk Sunday School is a ministry for children aged 3 – 12 years old and their families living in Knoxville’s inner city and surrounding communities.
KICKO is now recording their mobile ministry trips so they can still connect with the community during a time of social distancing.
For the next few weeks, Sidewalk Sunday School is only online via Facebook and Youtube; KICKO is looking forward to making their usual stops as soon as they are permitted to and can do so safely.
