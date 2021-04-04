Over 1,000 register to receive COVID-19 vaccine at clinic on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Faith Leaders Initiative offered access to COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

Hundreds of people made their way to the John T O’Connor Center, and they were able to get a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Organizers say the event is important, especially for people to have access to a shot.

“It’s not about the vaccine being available, it’s about having access. So, today the Churches Faith Leader Initiative have created access to the vaccine for the African American community and the community here in East Knoxville.” Cynthia J. Finch

The facility had the capacity to give out 1,500 vaccines and as of Saturday morning, 1,100 people were registered to get vaccinated.