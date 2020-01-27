Over 1,000 show up for anti-abortion march in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just over 1,000 activists showed up at the annual Right to Life March in downtown Knoxville to take a stand against abortion.

The annual rally started at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Marchers peacefully made their way down Clinch Street to the Knoxville Clinic for Reproductive Health where they stood in front of the building singing, praying and holding anti-abortion signs.

Activists say the clinic has the highest abortion activity in the area. The clinic does perform abortions, but according to their website, they also provide other women’s health services, such as STI testing, breast exams, and pregnancy testing; all at a low cost.

Some of the participants had a personal connection to the march.

Ginger Treece calls herself an abortion survivor.

“My mother was told to aport me when she found out she was pregnant with me. And she chose life and it was in a very difficult circumstances for her and I’m glad she chose life.” Ginger said.

Jennifer Russell attended the parade hoping her story could touch others.

“I’m here today because I’ve had 4 abortions from my past. And I wanted other women, females, and males know that this does not have to be a choice of theirs.” Jennifer said.

Organizers say this was the largest turnout in the history of the event.