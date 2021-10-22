KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Conagra Brands plant in Newport is closing its doors. The closure means about 215 employees are losing their job.

The employees were told months ago about the end of production, according to Dan Hare spokesman for Conagra.

“Today we ended production in our Newport facility,” Hare said on Friday. “The decision was based on our need to operate as efficiently and effectively across our network of production facilities.”

This is impacting approximately 215 jobs at the facility.

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said employees who are struggling with the unemployment office should contact his office at 615-741-6871.

ConAgra Foods Inc is closing down shop in Newport and this is very tough on our community.



If you are an employee of ConAgra and are struggling with the unemployment office, please call my office and we will do everything we can to make sure you are taken care of.

615-741-6871 pic.twitter.com/3z9cTBtZ6j — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) October 21, 2021