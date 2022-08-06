OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park.

The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.

Employees found that the soil contamination was from the solvent used to clean equipment during the Manhattan Project and Cold War operations.

EM cleanup contractor UCOR is removing the contaminated soil, excavating down as far as 38 feet to ensure appropriate soil removal.

“As we methodically excavate and dispose of the contaminated soil, we are sampling to determine the extent to which we will have to continue digging,” UCOR Project Manager Amanda Human said. “We’ve made great progress and are working diligently to deliver an end state free of environmental risks.”

Crews were able to remove 2,200 truckloads of contaminated soil from the area.

As EM works to complete the cleanup for the site, they’re anticipating the soil remediation projects to be finished by 2024.