Over $23 million awarded to support road safety in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced Monday they were distributing over 370 federal grants across the state to help improve road safety. The $23.4 million is from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year.

“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The THSO values every partner sharing our mission to save lives. Without their participation, our initiatives would be ineffective.”

A number of East Tennessee law enforcement agencies and other groups received funding including the Knoxville Police Department, ASAP of Anderson County and Roane State Community College. The grants are given to support a project that supports THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities. The projects range from support police traffic services to driver education to DUI prosecution.

The University of Tennessee received over $3 million to support a number of projects including child passenger safety and teen driver safety education. Also in Knox County, Celebrate Overcoming, a Knoxville nonprofit, received $54,000 to support education for teen drivers. To see a full list of grant awards and recipients, click here.