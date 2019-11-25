Over 750 Thanksgiving dinner bags packed for families in need

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Kingston Police Department teamed up once again with Hands of Mercy Food Pantry to pack bags full of Thanksgiving dinner items for families in need.

This is the tenth year the food pantry has done the basket giveaway. This year was particularly special because a record number of volunteers showed up to help, and although the original goal was 750 bags, the volunteers packed 777.

“This is the thing though that no one ever sees — the volunteers that do all the work behind the scenes. Because without them, Wednesday wouldn’t happen. We couldn’t possibly pack 750 baskets by ourselves.” said Sharon Pinner, Executive Director of Hands of Mercy.

“We’ve been the recipients of help in the past you know this is our opportunity to give back and to show our appreciation, not only to our community but to our father in heaven as well.” said volunteers Rick and Robin Burris.

The bags will be distributed to the families the day before Thanksgiving.