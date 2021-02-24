Overcoming Believers Church distributes hundreds of boxes of food to community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overcoming Believers Church offered a helping hand on Wednesday and hundreds of boxes of food for those in the community in need.

Volunteers set everything up outside the church early in the morning, and even though the event wasn’t advertised the line of people who showed up stretched around the building.

“We just wanted to bring some hope to the community and a helpless situation with all the violence that’s taking place in our children that are that are struggling. So we start, hey, let’s feed the community when Jesus wanted to work a miracle, he wants to speak into people’s lives, he would feed them and so that’s what we’re doing.” Pastor Daryl Arnold

In all, Pastor Daryl Arnold says they handed out 350 boxes of food, with enough fresh veggies, fruits and meats to feed a family for about a week.