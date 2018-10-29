Overcoming Believers Church looking for help for Christmas festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Halloween is this week, but a church in Knoxville is already looking ahead to Christmas.

Overcoming Believers Church is planning a holiday extravaganza to give kids in the community a chance at a memorable Christmas.

"I believe that Christmas is about giving, and I also believe that Christmas is about joy," said OBC Pastor Daryl Arnold.

The lights, the trees, the gifts, and the overall magic of Christmas are what Overcoming Believers Church is hoping to showcase.

"The initial vision was to have a winter wonderland, giving the inner city children or children that don't have much opportunity to see certain awe-inspiring things that experience," said Adam Henry with OBC.

They are calling it Blessings on Bell Street. For one night they will transform the church into a North Pole vision.

"I want to go back to my childhood where we thought about Christmas. You thought about snow. You smelled cookies and cakes baking. You had a lot of joy in your spirit and that's what we want to do. We're going to take the entire Bell Street parking lot and turn it into a winter wonderland from the stop sign all the way to Harriet Tubman," Arnold said.

The ultimate goal is to bring kids in, spread Christmas cheer, and give gifts too, but it is going to take a lot of work and a lot of help.

"We try to start early, and we try to really nail down the planning and make sure that we come up with these concepts that are doable," Henry said.

Arnold added, "If anybody knows me, I hate to do anything small. We want to do it really big, and so it's going to be an expensive outreach, but extensive ministry is expensive ministry. So we're challenging not only the people in this community, but business and nonprofits, to be able to help us. If you can do a toy drive it would help us tremendously."

Blessings on Bell Street will be December 8 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

If you want to help out you can contact Overcoming Believers Church for more information at (865) 633-9050.