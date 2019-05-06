Overdosed driver leads police on chase, crashes in Fountain City Lake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - - A Kodak man is behind bars after he led Knoxville police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon and then drove his vehicle into Fountain City Lake.

Officers responded to reports of a man in a Chevy Trailblazer stopped at a stop sign, punching himself in the face and waving other motorists around him.

When officers arrived, they found Jackie Strong, 31, asleep in the driver's side of the vehicle.

The officers approached Strong's vehicle on foot and attempted to open the door, which woke Strong up. He refused to open the door and reached for his waist with both hands. Strong sped off and headed west on Cedar Lane. Officers pursued Strong.

The chase was stopped when Strong began driving at excessive speeds in high-traffic volumes on Cedar Lane.

A few minutes later Stong had driven into the Fountain City Lake and fled the scene on foot.

Strong was eventually caught in a backyard of a home in the 2500 block of Fair Drive.

Officers administered naloxone and took Strong into custody without incident.

Strong is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, no insurance and evading arrest.