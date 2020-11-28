Overturned farm tractor impacts traffic in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media they worked the scene of a crash Friday night on Interstate 75.
According to a Facebook post, the crash involved an overturned farm tractor that was being towed on a trailer.
The crash was reported on I-75 southbound at Mile Marker 68.
