Overturned farm tractor impacts traffic in Loudon County

Photo Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media they worked the scene of a crash Friday night on Interstate 75.

According to a Facebook post, the crash involved an overturned farm tractor that was being towed on a trailer.

The crash was reported on I-75 southbound at Mile Marker 68.

