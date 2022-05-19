KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of Bridget the dog, who passed away after being found abandoned behind a dumpster, appeared in court on Thursday, May 19.

Jamie Will will face an 11-month and 29-day period of probation for her role in Bridget’s death according to Young-Williams Animal Center. She will also not be prohibited from owning pets once her probationary period has expired.

This news is highly disappointing to Young-Williams. The shelter said in a statement, “We find it unacceptable that this allows future pets to be potentially placed in the same unsafe environment as Bridget.” Two dogs and a cat were also confiscated from Will by Animal Control when she was arrested. They were given medical care and eventually adopted according to Young-Willaims.

“No animal should suffer in the care of an owner. No pet should ever suffer the way that Bridget did, especially when resources and an entire community of pet lovers are ready and available to help. Young-Williams Animal Center is committed to raising awareness about this issue and continuing conversations about how we can further discourage animal abuse and prohibit abusers from owning pets.” Young-Williams Animal Shelter

According to Young-Williams, Bridget’s plight helped bring attention to long-term animal neglect and abuse. It also helped raise awareness for free resources and help available to pet owners. In fact, the shelter has had the highest-ever number of new inquiries about their assistance for pet owners in need this month.

Young-Williams has several resources available for pet owners struggling with financial hardship, pet behavior issues, medical problems, pet-friendly housing, food and more. If you need help, Young-Williams encourages you to call (865)363-6702 or e-mail pethelp@young-williams.org.