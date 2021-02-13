Owner of Little Ponderosa Zoo remembered by community while sons continue his legacy

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — James Cox, owner of the Little Pondarosa Zoo in Clinton, died earlier this week.

The zoo is a nonprofit exotic animal rescue.

Family and friends asked that in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to the zoo.

The Cox family opened the zoo on Saturday to honor James and for people to see the legacy he left behind.

Cox loved animals just as much as he loved people.

“He always wanted a zo,” said Corbin, his son. “He always wanted a place to rehabilitate animals, to rescue animals, he wanted to be able to bring people out and show them what we’ve been doing, and it took him a long time to get there. So once he did get there, with the community’s help, of course, he was just so grateful.”

His dream became reality after building the Little Ponderosa Zoo.

“He wants people to come here and enjoy the place,” said Cade, James’ older son. “He wants everybody to come see what we do and understand that we’re here for the animals just as much as we are for the people.”

Those people are paying their respects the way Cox would have wanted them to, by enjoying the zoo and feeding the animals.

“I hope anybody who walks through here feels that my fathers with thim,” said Corbin.

“Even if he’s left this world, his spirit is still here,” Corbin added.

James’ sons are remembering their dad and the joy he brought to others, like when he would bring those animals to school when picking them up at the end of the day.

“There’s your dad, there’s your dad,” Corbin said with a smile. “He’d bring money into the school or something. Even just going to a dentist appointment, he’s bringing an animal with him. He’s going to take it in there and show it to everybody.”

Corbin and Cade will continue to follow in their father’s footsteps by giving to both people and the animals at the zoo.

“It was Dad’s dream to do something like this, it really was,” explained Cade. “He started out small and he saw a bigger need for the animals and stuff like Gunther here.”

James was 62 years old.