Owners say goodbye to Knoxville antique store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An antique store in Happy Holler is shutting its doors. To help get rid of the remaining items, they are holding a store closing sale.

The owners of Friends Antique and Collectibles Mall, Linda Alston and Rick Evans, say that after 19 years they are ready for a change.

“It’s time to retire,” said Evans. “She wanted to grow old behind the counter when the grandkids came along she went to babysit and I’m the one growing old behind the counter.” Alston says she plans to travel after the store officially closes.

Take a look inside the store:

(Photo via WATE)

In preparation for closing the store down, everything is 60% off, including the showcases and displays. They have until July 31st to get rid of everything. Evans says first responders and essential workers will get even more of a discount. According to their Facebook, there is three floors of stuff to choose from.