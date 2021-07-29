KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alzheimer’s Association is painting the town purple for Alzheimer’s awareness. From August 2 through August 7, there is a range of ways for people to participate in the campaign.

Businesses can cover their storefronts with purple balloons, ribbons and streams. They are also asked to encourage their team to wear purple clothing and share the decorations on social media with the hashtag #endalzknox. Groups can also start a team for the 2021 Knoxville walk to end Alzheimer’s. To register visit act.alz.org/KnoxWalk2021 for more information.

Paint the Town Purple also includes a contest. The Alzheimer’s Association will choose three winners based on who has the most creative purple decor, registers the most team members for the walk, and raises the most money. The winners will receive a special shout-out on social media.

The event hopes to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support and research. Paint the Town Purple also serves as the official start to Walk Season, leading to the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Zoo Knoxville. To participate in Paint the Town Purple email sdickson@alz.org or call 865-347-1786