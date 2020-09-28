Pair of early morning crashes in Knoxville leave trucks overturned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two trucks were overturned in separate crashes early Monday morning in Knoxville.
A tractor-trailer overturned at West Fifth Avenue and North Broadway in North Knoxville.
In the second crash in South Knoxville, a truck brought down utility lines on Busbee Road at the intersection of Mark Road. An ambulance was at the scene. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with minor injuries.
Power will be out in the area until crews can make repairs and restore power.
We will provide more information on the crashes as them become available.
