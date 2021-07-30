Pair of fire engines put out residential fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville Fire Department engines were needed to put out a late night house fire Thursday. According to the department, units were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Valley View Drive.

When the firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the sides of the home. Part of the home had already collapsed. A defensive attack of the flame was ordered for the safety of the firefighters, according to a Knoxville Fire spokesman.

The second engine arrived 20 minutes after the initial engine got to the scene. The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes after the second engine arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and no injuries were reported.