Pair of KUB employees were paid $10K for hours they did not work, comptroller’s office finds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that two Knoxville Utility Board employees paid back a total of $10,000 for time they did not work after leaving the utility company.

Investigators found a former engineering associate was paid at least $7,854 by falsely reporting at least 365 hours he did not work between February 2016 and November 2018. A second employee, a student worker, was paid at least $2,741 by falsely reporting at least 196 hours he did not work between November 2018 and May 2019.

According to the report, the engineering associate resigned from his position in November 2018 and repaid the $7,854 in July 2019. The second employee reimbursed KUB after he was fired in May 2019.

The investigation began after KUB reported questionable compensation payments to the Comptroller’s Office. Investigators were able to use time sheets, schedules, calendars, electronic badge records, and other documentation to review the employees’ actual time worked.

“While KUB supervisors took the appropriate step of signing the time sheets for these employees, they should have also reviewed for accuracy,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “Time sheets should only reflect the actual time worked. By not performing a careful review, a risk of improper payments is created.”

To view the investigative report, go to comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html.