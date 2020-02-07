Pair of teens, 24-year-old arrested for attempted robbery of Family Dollar

Three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery of the Family Dollar on E. Magnolia Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three suspects, including two teenagers, are charged with attempted armed robbery following an incident on Wednesday night.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a call just before 10:30 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1932 E. Magnolia Ave. for a robbery in progress. The caller advised that three male subjects were attempting to rob the store at gunpoint and were demanding money from the safe.

Jordan Scott

KPD said two of the suspects fled upon arrival. Following a lengthy foot pursuit, two 15-year-old male suspects were apprehended.

The third suspect was apprehended a short time later when officers observed a man matching the suspect’s description enter a nearby KAT bus. Officers performed a traffic stop on the bus and took the suspect, 24-year-old Jordan Scott, into custody.

All three suspects were returned to the scene, where they were positively identified as the robbery suspects by the victims. There were no injuries during the incident and no money was taken during the attempted robbery, according to KPD.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery. Scott was also charged with resisting arrest.