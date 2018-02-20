Panel on ‘fake news,’ fact-checking slated for Wednesday

The East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a panel on “fake news” and fact-checking Wednesday night in Knoxville.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public and will be held in The Tennessee Room at the Knoxville News Sentinel offices.

Brandon Hollingsworth, the news director at WUOT, will lead the discussion. Other panelists include Jack McElroy, the editor at the News Sentinel; Jamie Foster, news director at WATE; Taz Painter, news director at WBIR; Ted Hall, anchor at WVLT; and Amanda Wintersieck, a professor from the University of Tennessee – Chattanooga.

For more information, click or tap here.

The News Sentinel is located at 2332 News Sentinel Drive in Knoxville.