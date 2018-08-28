Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville City Code Section 16-449 includes a list of places you cannot solicit money, but some panhandlers along city streets are taking a risk of breaking those rules to earn some cash.
A 53-year-old panhandler said he made $13 in two hours holding a sign reading: "Homeless, anything will help." Tuesday's earning went to getting a buzz.
"I drink. I smoke. So, that's what I was doing out here to get that," he said.
This is why Knox Area Rescue Ministries Communications and Public Relations Director Karen Bowdel says giving cash to a panhandler isn't a good idea.
"You just can't be sure if there aren't deep addiction issues there. You have no guarantee that that money is going to go for food and water. It could go for things that are very harmful for them and that enable their addiction," she said.
He was panhandling to people in their cars, while they were stopped at a light, which is against Knoxville's city code, but he didn't seem to mind.
"If that's what happens, that's what going to happen," he said cavalierly about possibly being arrested.
When asked if he thinks the people know that their money goes to beer or cigarettes when they're giving it to him, he responded, "I'm sure they know. A bunch of them have told me. But i do go eat, I've got a whole backpack full of food. Thanks to FISH, it's a pantry up there."
Bowdel says KARM is available seven days a week for a homeless person to get food, water and a safe place to sleep. If you really want to financially impact the homeless population, she says give to organizations like KARM.
A Knoxville police lieutenant says the most public place panhandling is accepted is Market Square. T fine for panhandling in Knoxville is $119.
