Emergency personnel respond to a powered paragliding crash in Morristown on Sept. 15, 2022

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured in a paragliding accident in Morristown Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the 400 block of Alpha Valley Home Road near the Millstone Golf Course around 9 a.m. Thursday. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Morristown Fire Department spokesperson said the scene was cleared just before 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

