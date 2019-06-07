Parents of Knoxville twins who drowned last year sue babysitter
The parents of twin toddlers who drowned at a West Knoxville daycare last summer have filed a lawsuit against its owner for nearly $18 million.
The twin boy and girl, nearly two years old, were staying with Jennifer Salley at her home daycare, Om Baby, on Fox Lonas Drive.
Salley started looking for the twins on July 20, 2018, after another child arrived and found them in the deep end of the swimming pool.
The girl died the same day while the boy died a few days later.
In the suit, parents Amelia Wirand and Enrique Orejuela say Salley's negligence and/or recklessness led to the children's deaths, in that she failed to make the swimming pool inaccessible and failed to properly supervise the children.
There were several complaints to the Department of Human Services over Jennifer Salley's daycare Om Baby in the months leading up to the drowning. Body camera video showed Knox County deputies and a DHS worker serving her paperwork.
Previous
White water rafting on the Ocoee: the...
Next
East Tenn. families wait for final...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State cuts funding to Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center; county, city step up
- Alcoa police search for suspect after greenway stabbing
- Accidents expected to climb as rain falls in our region
- Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County
- Crews work to recover drowning victim in Douglas Lake
- Man sentenced to 58 years in shooting of Knoxville police officer
- Missing Knox County woman with dementia found safe
National News
-
- Decision in Arizona border activist's trial now with jury
- House panel highlights risks over nuclear-storage stalemate
- Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors
- Judge refuses to toss war crimes case over misconduct claims
- Justice Ginsburg warns of more 5-4 decisions ahead
- St. Louis officers pulled from streets over postings
- Mitt Romney says he may skip 2020 presidential endorsement