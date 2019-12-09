Park closing Cades Cove Loop for 4 days each week until Dec. 19

1  of  2
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closing Cades Cove Loop Road during the week to remove trees.

The national park said it will remove hazardous trees from the 11-mile, one-lane loop Monday through Thursday each week until Dec. 19. The roadway will remain open Friday through Sunday.

Cades Cove Loop Road is one of the most visited areas in the national park. To get the latest information on road conditions in the Smokies, visit the park’s road information Twitter page.

