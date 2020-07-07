Passenger threatened Knoxville bus driver with box cutter after being asked to wear a mask, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was charged with aggravated after police say he pulled a box cutter on a bus driver when asked to put on a face mask.

Michael O’Donnell, 59, was charged with felony aggravated assault after threatening a KAT bus driver with a box cutter when she asked him to put on a face mask. Knoxville police responded to the reported assault at the Walmart on Chapman Highway just before noon Sunday.

Face masks became required on all Knoxville Area Transit buses on Monday, July 6.

According to the incident report, O’Donnell became irate when asked by the driver to put on a mask and pulled out a box cutter from his pocket and began waving it in the driver’s face. A witness stepped in between O’Donnell and the driver, who said O’Donnell continued to yell and threaten them both with the box cutter.

O’Donnell surrendered the box cutter to officers upon their arrival. He is set to appear in court Tuesday, July 21 for a preliminary hearing.