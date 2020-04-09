Passover during the coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday night at sunset, marks the Passover, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s changing how people worship.

Passover marks the Exodus and escape of Israelites from slavery in Egypt in 1,200 BC.

The celebration traditionally includes a ceremonial meal called “the Seder.”

In Knoxville, Rabbi Erin Boxt tells us all three Jewish Temples are hosting a joint Seder service online where they will be praying, sharing stories and worshiping together.

“This holiday, one of the most important parts is of this celebration is being together with family and friends, being able to reach out and hug then, hold hands so it is disheartening in that respect but the fact that the three rabbis were able to come together and create something that won’t completely fill the void but i think it’ll be a really good celebration with our perspectives and points of views.” Rabbi Boxt

This service will be live-streamed on Zoom and and Temple Beth El’s Facebook, if you’d like to join and watch.

LATEST STORIES: