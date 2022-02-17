KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patience is running thin in the fight over masks in Knox County Schools. The district mandate was ordered by a federal judge last September. It followed a lawsuit filed by parents of students with disabilities. There have been multiple filings since, but the mandate is still in place five months later.

School board members Kristi Kristy, Betsy Henderson, and Susan Horn and some parents are now pointing fingers at Knox County Law Director David Buuck. Tuesday night, the three KCS school board members spoke at a county commission work session on the topic. They expressed support for a resolution that would essentially require the law director to hire outside attorneys to help take on the federal case.

“This is the most prominent case in our county going on right now. We have so many blue areas opening up, lifting mandates, and Knox County is still under a mandate for our students. its time for a change and I think we need real expert attorneys for this case,” Betsy Henderson, representing the 6th district, said.

Buuck noted he, too, is frustrated by the ongoing mandate, that this is a top priority for his team, and that the timeline for a resolution in their case is out of their hands.

“I agree that 60,000 students should not be held up because of two students. I agree with that 100%. I agree that a federal judge should not have authority to make policy but that’s what it is,” he said.

Mayor Jacobs in favor of BOE hiring outside counsel

Several legal questions were raised Tuesday surrounding whether county commission can authorize, or mandate, another elected body to hire outside legal representation. Although the county charter appears to include language allowing this, Buuck noted a similar situation was litigated in 2003. He said the school board, at that, wanted to hire an outside lawyer. After losing in court, he said, they appealed. Next, a consent agreement was reached designating the law director as the sole litigator in cases against the school board.

“If the school board decided they want to hire an attorney to help us, we’re open to that,” Buuck said, while noting the charter does not allow commission to order the law director to do anything.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke in favor of hiring outside counsel.

“So as long as this case goes on, Knox County is under threat of this same order if someone were to decide Knox county should have a mandate in the city/county building, the library, or any place else. I guarantee you I would be requesting from the law department to find the very best and brightest to fight that case.”

On Feb. 9, a majority of the school board approved a motion, essentially a vote of confidence, acknowledging the ongoing work and challenges facing the law director’s office.

Mike McMillan, representing the eighth district, made the motion and said of Buuck and his team “They will do anything within their legal power that they can do right now. They may have to wait until they hear something from the (U.S. District Court) sixth circuit, but this is one time we need to let the course work its way through.”

Buuck said he plans to put together a public report detailing what’s been done and the work ahead to combat what he called misinformation.

“We’ve got an appeal up there. I think it’s an excellent appeal. I think we ought to win that appeal. But, until the sixth circuit says you’re going to have a date for a hearing, we can’t do that. We can’t make the sixth circuit hear us,” he added.

Ethics complaints filed against school board members

Multiple ethics complaints have been made against board members Kristy, Henderson and Horn by parents of Knox County Schools students. Of the five we obtained, the chief concern is surrounding whether the three board members acted outside of their authority and whether they violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

One of the parents that filed a complaint, Gina Moody, pointed to a Facebook group post on Feb. 15 publicizing the three board members would be at the meeting and seeking to hire outside counsel as a violation of the TOMA, or Sunshine Law.

Moody asserts this “prior knowledge” of the meeting is an ethics violation.

“I find that to be completely inappropriate,” Moody said.

KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety Chair and parent Amanda Collins agreed with Moody adding, “you have one anti-mask Facebook group who knew enough about the event in advance to send approximately thirty supporters to the meeting, while everyone else – including other Board members – were caught by

surprise.”